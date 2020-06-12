Media player
Author Bernardine Evaristo: 'This is a history-making moment'
Booker Prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo has become the first black British woman to top the UK paperback fiction chart, with her novel 'Girl, Woman, Other'.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said the Black Liver Matter movement had probably helped to propel the book up the charts - with other authors of colour also topping charts in the UK and beyond.
12 Jun 2020
