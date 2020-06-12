'This is a history-making moment'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Author Bernardine Evaristo: 'This is a history-making moment'

Booker Prize winning author Bernardine Evaristo has become the first black British woman to top the UK paperback fiction chart, with her novel 'Girl, Woman, Other'.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said the Black Liver Matter movement had probably helped to propel the book up the charts - with other authors of colour also topping charts in the UK and beyond.

  • 12 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Jamelia: 'It's covert racism that's so damaging'