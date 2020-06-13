A right Royal chorus for Queen's official birthday
Fifty-two members of the Royal Opera House's chorus have reunited online to wish the Queen a happy official birthday.

The choir has been trying to find ways of coming together since being furloughed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They decided to record a re-worked version of the National Anthem, with the whole project taking two weeks to complete.

