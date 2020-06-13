Happy birthday to the Queen 👑

Video

Fifty-two members of the Royal Opera House's chorus have reunited online to wish the Queen a happy official birthday.

The choir has been trying to find ways of coming together since being furloughed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They decided to record a reworked version of the National Anthem, with the whole project taking two weeks to complete.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.