A socially-distanced rollercoaster ride
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Blackpool Pleasure Beach prepares to reopen

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is preparing to reopen after being closed during lockdown, but how can visitors stay safe?

David Sillito, the BBC's Media and Arts Correspondent, visited the park and experienced a socially-distanced ride on one of its rollercoasters.

  • 17 Jun 2020
Go to next video: The artists painting front-line workers for free