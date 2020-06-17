A socially-distanced rollercoaster ride

Media player
Coronavirus: Blackpool Pleasure Beach prepares to reopen
Blackpool Pleasure Beach is preparing to reopen after being closed during lockdown, but how can visitors stay safe?
David Sillito, the BBC's Media and Arts Correspondent, visited the park and experienced a socially-distanced ride on one of its rollercoasters.
17 Jun 2020
