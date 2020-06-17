Virtual guide to 'Covid-safe' galleries
Large public galleries and museums remain closed in the UK. The earliest possible opening date for these spaces in England will be in the third phase of lockdown, 4 July.

The BBC's media and arts correspondent, David Sillito and planning consultant James Adebayo give a virtual tour around a gallery to show how they might look when they open.

  • 17 Jun 2020
