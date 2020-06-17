Video

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has told BBC Radio 5 Live that post-coronavirus will be a good time for cinema "to get a little more inventive".

Speaking to presenter Emma Barnett, the star said he "lost interest in going to movie theaters when you couldn’t find a movie without the underwear on the outside of the tights".

During the coronavirus pandemic, the actor's non-profit organisation CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort) has carried out 400,000 Covid-19 tests across the US.

