Vera Lynn in 'Sincerely Yours'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dame Vera Lynn in 'Sincerely Yours'

Dame Vera Lynn's wartime radio show attracted 2,000 requests a week.

Presented in the form of a letter to the boys on the fighting front, attracted 2,000 requests a week, and Vera's voice plucked at the heartstrings in songs such as We'll Meet Again and White Cliffs of Dover.

  • 18 Jun 2020