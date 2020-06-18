Dame Vera Lynn: A voice that spanned decades
Dame Vera Lynn: From London girl to Forces' Sweetheart

Dame Vera Lynn became the Forces' Sweetheart during World War Two, thanks to songs like We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The BBC's Robert Hall looks back at her life, following the singer's death at the age of 103.

