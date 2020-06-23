Black and white is TV gold
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Nostalgic' family-run TV channel a lockdown hit

Talking Pictures specialises in old British-made films and has millions of viewers each week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jun 2020