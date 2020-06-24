Rachel McAdams on 'fun and campy' Eurovision movie

Video

Eurovision may have been cancelled this year, but fans can look forward to a new Netflix movie about the song contest.

The Story of Fire Saga stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as two small-town singers who chase their dreams and represent Iceland at Eurovision.

McAdams talks to the BBC's Colin Paterson about what she couldn't stop laughing about, and being a fan of Graham Norton, who makes an appearance in the film.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is released on Netflix on 26 June.