Will museums change after Black Lives Matter?

Black Lives Matter: Will museums change their collections?
When museums in the UK reopen after the lockdown, it will be to a new world. Not just one of social distancing, and mask-wearing, but a different cultural landscape.
After the killing of George Floyd, calls by Black Lives Matter for real change and justice and the anger about statues that pay tribute to Britain’s colonial past have put a spotlight on museums and their collections.
BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz has been talking to some leading figures to ask whether our arts institutions are ready to change.
29 Jun 2020
