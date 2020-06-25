Young Hollywood actors perform online for charity
With many film and TV productions on halt because of the pandemic, actors around the world have found themselves out of work.

But one project, called Acting for a Cause, is making use of the talents of young actors to engage audiences and raise money for charities with online performances.

Talking Movies’ Jad Salfiti reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

