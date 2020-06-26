How cinemas will reopen after lockdown

Video

From golden oldies to British rom coms, a glut of favourite movies will be enticing film lovers back to cinemas when they reopen after lockdown.

As well as observing strict new social distancing rules, cinema bosses are preparing to show classics of the big screen as they wait for the film industry to provide new releases put on hold because of the pandemic.

The BBC's Lizo Mzimba takes a front row, socially distanced, seat at the cinema.