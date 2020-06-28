The political life of Rose Byrne

Video

Actress Rose Byrne plays a political shark and a feminist icon in two new productions about to hit the small screen.

Irresistible is a comedy about political campaign financing, as told through a small-town mayoral race in rural Wisconsin. It was due to hit cinemas this summer, but is now being released online instead.

And Mrs America, which tells the story of the struggle behind the Equal Rights Amendment, will be on BBC Two in July.

The star joined the BBC's Colin Paterson for an online video chat, swapping the usual glamorous interview settings of a film launch for a very 'minimal' backdrop.