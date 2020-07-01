The paper dress that went viral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Met Gala challenge paper dress goes viral

For fashion student Karina Bondavera, lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time, as she was due to help as a fashion assistant at the prestigious Met Gala in New York.

Instead she ended up recreating a spectacular dress, using only red paper and a glue stick, after seeing an online challenge from fashionista Billy Porter.

Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen.

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'I found 300 Lego flippers on the beach'