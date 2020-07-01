'My paper dress went viral'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Met Gala challenge paper dress goes viral
For fashion student Karina Bondareva lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time as she was due to help as a fashion assistant at the prestigious Met Gala in New York.
Instead she ended up recreating a spectacular dress using only red paper and a glue stick after seeing an online challenge from fashionista Billy Porter.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window