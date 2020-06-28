Media player
Video
How prosthetics transformed a circus performer's art
Circus performer Erin Ball thought her career was over when she lost her feet in an accident in 2014.
She got used to performing with very simple prosthetics until one day she was contacted by a sculptor living in the UK who wanted to create the next generation of performance prosthetics for her.
Their resulting piece of performance art debuted at Sarabande in London this week.
This video was filmed before social distancing rules were in place.Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen
28 Jun 2020
