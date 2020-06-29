Aerial artist's new legs

Media player
The circus performer whose prosthetics changed her life
Circus performer Erin Ball thought her career was over when she lost her feet in an accident in 2014.
She got used to performing with very simple prosthetics until one day she was contacted by a sculptor living in the UK who wanted to create the next generation of performance prosthetics for her. Their resulting piece of performance art debuted at Sarabande in London this week.
29 Jun 2020
