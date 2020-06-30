Iannucci: Donald Trump is a self-basing satirist

Video

There are now no rules in politics, the writer and director Armando Iannucci has said.

The writer of Veep and The Thick of It, said those series relied on politics having an agreed set of norms or rules and they worked because they showed politicians bending and breaking the rules.

But US President Donald Trump had shown "there are no rules any more… so I can't show how those rules are being broken", he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Trump was an entertainer who relied on ratings, Iannucci explained.

"He sees himself as a satirist. He's a self-basing satirist. That's what he is," Iannucci said.

Watch the full interview on Tuesday 30 June 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)