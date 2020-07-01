Gurinder Chadha turns lockdown into family film

Video

She has made her name with cinema hits like Bend It Like Beckham and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, but director Gurinder Chadha's latest work is a much smaller affair.

A number of filmmakers were asked to make short films during lockdown, with no crew or budget, for the streaming service Netflix.

As she tells the BBC's Alex Stanger, the end result was a very personal affair.