How do we make movies in the age of Covid-19?
After months of lockdown, film production is starting up again and film-makers are having to cope with many new challenges.

Tom Brook looks at the precautions being taken by production teams and how technology can get around some of the issues of social distancing.

  • 02 Jul 2020
