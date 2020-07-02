Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do we make movies in the age of Covid-19?
After months of lockdown, film production is starting up again and film-makers are having to cope with many new challenges.
Tom Brook looks at the precautions being taken by production teams and how technology can get around some of the issues of social distancing.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-53250851/how-do-we-make-movies-in-the-age-of-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window