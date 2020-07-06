Media player
Coronavirus: 'Very different' reopening of National Gallery
The National Gallery is reopening on 8 July after being closed for more than 100 days because of coronavirus.
The BBC's Will Gompertz has been behind-the-scenes, to see what awaits art lovers.
