'Very different' reopening of National Gallery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'Very different' reopening of National Gallery

The National Gallery is reopening on 8 July after being closed for more than 100 days because of coronavirus.

The BBC's Will Gompertz has been behind-the-scenes, to see what awaits art lovers.

  • 06 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'It's good to have a proper pint'