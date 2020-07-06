How theatre can reopen

Media player
The West End’s longest running show to reopen
The Mousetrap was forced to close for the first time in it’s 68 year run during lockdown. Now producers are preparing for it to reopen.
When it does so in October it will become one of the first shows to do so in London’s theatre land.
The BBC’s David Sillito finds out how.
06 Jul 2020
