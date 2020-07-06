'Ennio was an icon' - Hans Zimmer
Ennio Morricone: Hans Zimmer pays tribute

Film score composer Hans Zimmer says he was shocked by the death of Ennio Morricone.

The honorary Oscar-winner died in hospital at the age of 91.

Mr Zimmer told BBC Breakfast that he was a 'huge fan' of the composer who created 'beautiful music' and that Morricone had inspired his own career.

