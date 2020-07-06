World's 'most visited' museum reopens in Paris

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus pandemic: Louvre museum reopens after nearly four months
The Louvre museum in Paris usually has about 10 million visitors a year, but had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it's reopened with a one-way system and compulsory masks.
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-53307241/coronavirus-pandemic-louvre-museum-reopens-after-nearly-four-monthsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window