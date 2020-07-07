Another bite at Nigel Slater's Toast

Video

Toast, the bestselling memoir by TV cook Nigel Slater, has been adapted several times, but the latest incarnation is an attempt to help one theatre as it struggles with the effects of lockdown.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield has used the original West End cast to voice a special animation of the play, with tickets including recipe cards and other surprises.

The project also exposed a random Toast connection between leading man Giles Cooper and Nigel.

The production is available until the end of July.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

Camera: Darryl Fedeski