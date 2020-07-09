Olympia: A fly-on-wall film of Dukakis
Greek-American actress, Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her role in the 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck is the subject of a new documentary being premiered worldwide this week.

The film is a candid fly-on-the-wall portrait of a Dukakis who offers her thoughts on age, grief and sexuality.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.

