Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Hanks: 'If you can't wear a mask, I've got no respect for you'
Actor Tom Hanks, who was infected with Covid-19 earlier this year, has shared his thoughts on appropriate public behaviour in order to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
-
07 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-53325392/tom-hanks-if-you-can-t-wear-a-mask-i-ve-got-no-respect-for-youRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window