Lockdown laughs: Will comedy survive?

Coronavirus: How stand-up comedians are adapting to online gigs
With many theatres and live entertainment venues in the UK still closed because of coronavirus, comedians, performers and entertainers have taken to online platforms to survive.
The BBC has spoken to four comedians about how they're adjusting to this 'new normal.'
Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South
09 Jul 2020
