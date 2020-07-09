Lockdown laughs: Will comedy survive?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How stand-up comedians are adapting to online gigs

With many theatres and live entertainment venues in the UK still closed because of coronavirus, comedians, performers and entertainers have taken to online platforms to survive.

The BBC has spoken to four comedians about how they're adjusting to this 'new normal.'

Video produced by Trystan Young and Daniel South

Listen to more stories from Newsday

  • 09 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Meet the animals abandoned during lockdown