Why is pop music getting faster?

Singer and songwriter Kamille's thoughts on why music is getting faster
Kamille has written hit singles for Little Mix, Stormzy, Mabel and Rita Ora - and her songs have soundtracked countless workouts (although she prefers a blast of 80s pop when she's pumping iron).
The producer and singer explains why the tempo of pop music is getting faster in 2020.
08 Jul 2020
