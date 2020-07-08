Why is pop music getting faster?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Singer and songwriter Kamille's thoughts on why music is getting faster

Kamille has written hit singles for Little Mix, Stormzy, Mabel and Rita Ora - and her songs have soundtracked countless workouts (although she prefers a blast of 80s pop when she's pumping iron).

The producer and singer explains why the tempo of pop music is getting faster in 2020.

  • 08 Jul 2020