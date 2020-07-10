CCTV shows Glee star boarding boat
Naya Rivera: CCTV shows missing Glee star boarding boat

Glee star Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday after going on a boat trip in California with her young son.

CCTV footage, released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, shows Rivera arriving at the dock with her son and leaving on the hire boat.

She is believed to have drowned in a "tragic accident", police say.

