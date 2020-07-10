CCTV of Naya Rivera before boat trip

Media player
Naya Rivera: CCTV of star boarding boat
Glee star Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday after going out boating with her son.
The boy was found asleep on the boat alone, he told police he and his mother had gone swimming but she didn't return to the boat.
Search and rescue has so far found no trace of Rivera. Police are presuming that she has drowned in the lake.
10 Jul 2020
