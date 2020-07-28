Amber Heard has given a statement about the libel case brought by her former husband Johnny Depp.

Mr Depp is suing the publishers of the Sun newspaper and its executive editor over an article that called him a "wife beater". He strongly denies the claims.

Ms Heard appeared as a witness in the case, but speaking outside the court, said that she would have preferred not to have been involved.

Mr Justice Nicol has said that his judgement will be reserved for a later date.

Read more: Johnny Depp case: Lawyer says the Sun's story was 'not researched at all'