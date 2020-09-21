Emmy Awards 2020: Schitt's Creek wins nine awards at the Emmys
Schitt's Creek and Watchmen were the big winners at this year's Emmy Awards, which were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards in front of an audience of cardboard cut-outs, while nominees attended from their homes.
Winners were handed their awards by people wearing hazmat suits designed to look like tuxedos.
