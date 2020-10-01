Chuck D on racism in the US, Black Lives Matter and President Trump
Public Enemy defined radical Hip Hop in the 80s and 90s and now they’ve returned with their fifteenth studio album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, delivering typically trenchant lyrics right in the middle of the American maelstrom of the Black Lives Matter movement. Newsnight’s Kirsty Wark talks to Public Enemy’s lead, rapper and activist Chuck D.
