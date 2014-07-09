For over 70 years the erotic drawings of British artist Duncan Grant have been shrouded in mystery.

It was believed the collection, which has a current value of around £2m, had been destroyed in the 1960s.

But it wasn't and is now being returned to Charleston, the country retreat of the famed artistic set of the 1920s and 30s known as the Bloomsbury Group.

This film was made as part of BBC Arts #MuseumPassion week, which is celebrating museums as they emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

Reporter: Rebecca Jones