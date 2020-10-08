A track recorded by Blackpool's Millie Bracewell, when she was 16, has been used in TikTok's most-watched video ever - after being picked up by a US influencer.

The clip has been watched almost half a billion times on the social media platform. Bracewell, now 20, spoke to the BBC about how it became a viral hit, and how she hopes it will open doors in the music industry.

Interview: Ian Youngs. Video journalist: Kerry Parvin.