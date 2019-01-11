Former Question Time hosts considers BBC Chairman position
Former Question Time host, David Dimbleby has said he'd consider applying to be the new chairman of the BBC when Sir David Clementi stands down in 2021.
He said he was "horrified" by reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to give to the job to The Daily Telegraph's ex-editor Charles Moore.
Listen to the full interview with Newscast's Adam Fleming on BBC Sounds.
