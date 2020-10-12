Covid: Michael Rosen shares his intensive care nightmare
The former children's laureate and acclaimed author said nurses showed "overwhelming devotion" when caring for him during his 12-week stay in hospital, which included 48 days in intensive care.
Michael Rosen was placed into an induced coma in March and is still suffering from symptoms including sight and hearing loss.
Six months on, he still faces weekly hospital visits as he suffers from the long-term consequences of Covid-19, known as "long Covid".
