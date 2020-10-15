BBC News

I Am Greta: Film follows two years of climate activist

Documentary I Am Greta chronicles two years in the life of teenage Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Filmed almost single-handedly by Swedish director, Nathan Grossman, the film follows Thunberg on her travels to raise climate change awareness including her trip across the Atlantic on a wind-powered yacht to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.

BBC Talking Movies Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News

Published
50 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Entertainment & Arts