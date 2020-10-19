Chineke! Orchestra has created a body of work inspired by Patrick Hutchinson, who was hailed a hero after carrying a man to safety during clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters in London in June.

The now-iconic image shows Mr Hutchinson lifting the injured man over his shoulder during the Black Lives Matter protest.

Chi-chi Nwanoku, the founder and artistic director of the Chineke! Orchestra, described Patrick Hutchinson's actions as a "momentous act of humanity...on the streets of London, when something that could have turned out to have been a fatal situation, ended up being a moment when a life was saved."

The piece, which has been composed by James B. Wilson, includes powerful poetry by Yomi Sode.

Patrick Hutchinson sat in the audience for the orchestra's first dress rehearsal, and said the music nearly brought him to tears.

Chineke! is Europe's first majority Asian, Black and ethnically diverse orchestra.