Black Lives Matter: Orchestra creates music inspired by iconic moment
Chineke! Orchestra has created a body of work inspired by Patrick Hutchinson, who was hailed a hero after carrying a man to safety during clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters in London in June.
