Dear Joan And Jericha: Taking on the agony aunts

Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis speaks to comedians Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine about their new book, Why He Turns Away, following the success of their award-winning podcast in which they play fictional agony aunts.

The creators of popular podcast Dear Joan And Jericha, which features famously rude and unfiltered agony aunts, told BBC Newsnight about the “joy and pleasure of bringing down” traditionally sexist columns in their new book.

