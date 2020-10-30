When the major movie studios decided to postpone the release of their films at the cinema because of the coronavirus pandemic, one film-maker spotted a gap in the market.

Instead of playing a handful of cinemas in Gloucestershire, Guy Davies' first feature film will now be shown on 50 screens across the country.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

