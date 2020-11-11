Ulster Youth Orchestra's lockdown musical magic

The coronavirus pandemic has silenced many orchestras around the world.

But the 70 young musicians who make up the Ulster Youth Orchestra have found a way to make themselves heard.

Under the supervision of Daniele Rustioni, the Ulster Orchestra's chief conductor, they remotely recorded an ambitious piece of musical magic.

The players followed Mr Rustioni's conducting online before each individual recording was carefully patched together to create a spectacular orchestral experience.

