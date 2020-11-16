Rankin really wants to talk about death. The photographer's latest exhibition, Lost For Words, features pictures of people who have been bereaved.

One of his subjects, Liam Meyer, lost his father to coronavirus earlier this year. He now hosts an online support group to help others who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Rankin hopes the exhibition, which can be seen here, will encourage others to talk about death.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger