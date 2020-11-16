"It's not a real story," says Prince Charles actor Josh O'Connor about the new season of The Crown.

Series four of the Netflix drama is now on the streaming service.

The actor was joined by the show's newest recruit, Emma Corrin, who plays Diana Spencer, on BBC Breakfast.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.