Duty Free: Mother and son on bucket list adventure
Duty Free tells the story of a British immigrant grandmother, Rebecca Danigelis, who is devastated when she loses her lifelong job in the United States.
She is encouraged by her son, who is also a journalist, to create a bucket list of things she always wanted to do.
It results in a fly-on-the-wall documentary following their adventures.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
