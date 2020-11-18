Shaggy: I want to bring Caribbean joy to Christmas

Grammy award-winning artist Shaggy has told BBC World News why he hopes his upcoming album, Christmas in the Islands, will help bring joy to people, despite the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world.

Featuring artists like Neo-Yo, Ding Dong and Joss Stone, he explains it is more of a dancing Christmas album rather than one featuring Christmas carols.

“It puts you through a mood, a rollercoaster ride of holiday emotions, so there are party ones, there are classic ones - I’ll be home for Christmas, done reggae style,” he said.

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, is known for a series of hits including It Wasn’t Me, Boombastic and Oh Carolina.