BBC News

Douglas Stuart 'blown away' by Booker win for Shuggie Bain

Scottish author Douglas Stuart describes being "blown away" by his 2020 Booker Prize win.

His debut novel Shuggie Bain is set in Glasgow in the 1980s and follows the life of a mother who struggles with addiction.

Stuart's own mother died from alcoholism when he was 16.

He said she would have been "over the moon" at the news and hoped she would be proud of him.

Published
27 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Entertainment & Arts